Tuesday, July 9, 2019
The 411 on Hemp in this week's Press
Grab a copy of this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press. We attended a UK Extension meeting Monday night in Marion aimed at helping local farmers understand how to get into the hemp business. A hemp specialist from Lexington answered some of the most pressing questions regarding the state's newest cash crop.
Right now, Crittenden and Livingston counties are among only 20 or so counties in Kentucky that do not have hemp growers. Each of the counties bordering Crittenden, other than Livingston, have a handful of producers. Read this week's Press to find out how you can become the first grower here. Some hemp crops fetch over $7,000 acre.
The Press will be on sale Wednesday around noon at area newsstands. Or, you can subscribe right here for as little as $2.95 a month to our full online edition.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 7/09/2019 10:59:00 AM