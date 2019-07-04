YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Tolu hosting annual fireworks display Saturday
The fireworks will begin at dusk but there will be lots of other activities going on prior to that. Several food vendors will be setting up near the community center. There will barbecue, shaved-ice treats and much more surrounding the events that begin in the morning with a softball tournament. There is a corn hole tournament and other family activities. Come early and stay late!
JTUNEz DJ Entertaiment Services (Jay Dalton) will be playing music at the festival.
Bring a lawn chair, cooler and some friends! This event generally draws nearly 2,000 people to the tiny Ohio River hamlet of about four dozen.
Restrooms available in the community center.
