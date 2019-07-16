US 641 work will disrupt traffic Wednesday

Motorists traveling US 641 between Norman Road and Coleman Road at the south edge of Marion should be alert for a work zone lane restriction between 8 a.m., and about 4 p.m.. Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
This work site is near where the old roadway connects to the new roadway.
Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
As a reminder, the contractor will continue construction and paving activities in this area in coming weeks.