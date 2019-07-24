Weight limits reduced for Smithland bridge

The load limit resulted from a recent bridge preservation analysis of the weight-carrying capacity of the structure that showed the deterioration of the center stringer on the bridge, which has likely bee accelerated by overweight trucks crossing the bridge.
The bridge carries about 3,500 vehicles on an average day.
The new load limits that begin on Thursday on the bridge are:
- Type 1: 17 tons
- Type 2: 18 tons
- Type 3: 20 tons
- Type 4: 32 tons
- Single Unit Vehicle with five axles: 22 tons
- Single Unit Vehicle with 6 axles: 22 tons
- Single Unit Vehicle with 7+ axles: 24 tons
The new load rating represents a 3- to 8-ton reduction for most truck classes.
The load rating for all bridge structures is posted at the bridge end.
Transportation engineers are working on a repair plan that could restore the current bridge load rating. But for now, truckers are reminded to obey the posted weight limits to avoid adding stress to the bridge.
The state will provide an update once a repair plan is completed and repair work scheduled.
The state plans to bid construction of a new Smithland Bridge in February of 2020. Construction is expected to take about two years.
Temporarily reducing the weight limit on the current 88-year-old bridge ensures the safety and viability of the existing bridge, according to the department of transportation.
Also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge, the current 1,817-foot bridge at Smithland was opened to traffic in 1931.