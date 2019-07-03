What's in the News this Week?

Expect heavy traffic this week through town as many are headed toward the lakes and other holiday activities.
Right here at home, Tolu will be hosting its annual fireworks show on Saturday.
In the news this week is a significant acquisition by Farmers Bank and Trust Co., of Marion that will nearly double the bank's assets.
Jailer Robbie Kirk has done what many didn't believe was possible – he has operated the Crittenden County Detention in the black! For the first time since it was opened in 2007, the detention center has closed out its fiscal year without needing any help at all from the county's coffers. Get the details in this week's newspaper.
And, too, find out what's going on at Mapleview Cemetery. There's big plans in the works.
Sports has Baseball All Star news and All Area Selections in track and field.
