Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Disc golf tournament planned for November
Last Wednesday, Marion Tourism Commission approved an early November Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned tournament at the newly developed, 18-hole course. The course spans Marion-Crittenden County Park and adjacent City of Marion-owned property where the Victory Gardens are located.
As a courtesy to the city’s restaurants that collect a 3 percent prepared food tax that funds Tourism, commissioners OK’d the contest with the stipulation that food cannot be sold on the course.
The amateur tournament will serve as a fundraiser for Crittenden County Lions Club. Lion Rodney Travis is organizing the event. Tourism is not charging for use of the course.
The request to use the course, which is already being used but not fully complete, caught commissioners somewhat by surprise with no policy in place for reservation of the course.
For more on this story, grab a copy of tomorrow's edition of The Crittenden Press.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 9/24/2019 03:20:00 PM