Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Annual Thanksgiving meal at Marion Baptist
Marion Baptist Church will serve its annual community Thanksgiving meal Thursday.
Everyone is welcome, and deliveries are available.
Traditional Thanksgiving fare is on the menu, and reservations are requested by calling the church office by Wednesday afternoon.
Crittenden Press Online
11/26/2019 10:16:00 AM
