Basic Life Support Class for students, parents

Crosswalk, a Crittenden County High School outreach program, is partnering with Baptist Health’s education department to provide a training in Basic Life Support.
The training will be held in the CCHS Library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 5.
This training is open to any high school student or their parents.
If you would like to attend, please contact Jeff Hughes at 270-965-2248 or email jeff.hughes@crittenden.kyschools.us.
There are only 15 slots available for this training. Deadline to register is Monday, Dec. 2.