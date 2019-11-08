YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, November 8, 2019
Largest meth bust in history of Marion
Josh Jones, 31, of Marion had escaped from a halfway house in Louisville in July. He had also eluded officers in a vehicle chase on Sunday, Oct. 27 in the northern part of the county.
Jones was captured this week sleeping in a parked car in a driveway on West Depot Street.
Police say that inside his car they found a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity clip, 341.6 grams (or 12.2 ounces) of methamphetamine worth about $30 a gram on the streets, 2.7 ounces of marijuana, 10 hydrocodone pills, other drug paraphernalia and more than $2,500 in cash.
It was the largest methamphetamine bust ever by city or county law enforcement.
A fugitive arrest warrant from Louisville says Jones was serving a 31-year sentence for drug trafficking, theft and flagrant non-support convictions in Livingston and Crittenden counties.
The warrant also says his scheduled release date was in 2035 prior to these latest changes, which includes escape, a weapons charge and multiple drug charges associated with this week's arrest.
He is being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center.
For further details on this arrest, see the upcoming printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 11/08/2019 05:15:00 AM