Let this one sink in a for a few seconds

No one was injured in this traffic mishap, and that's the good news.
A teen driver was behind the wheel of the Mustang, which was unable to stop as traffic came to a standstill in front of First United Bank and Subway shortly after 4pm.
Local businessman Johnny Nesbitt was driving the Dodge pickup, pulling about a 16-foot utility trailer.
The Mustang ramped up the trailer into the bed of the pickup with its front tires coming to rest on the back of the cab. Had to be a frightening experience for all involved.
"I thought I had seen it all, but I guess I hadn't until now," said Scott Tabor, who operates Tabor's Towing and Repair and was able to separate the two.