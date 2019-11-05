YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
One-lane traffic allowed now on Main
There has been a change of plans after a number of issues with tractor-trailers and other big trucks using a narrow detours on city side streets while work on Main Street is underway.
This morning a state highway crew began flagging for one-lane traffic through the construction area.
A contractor has been making improvements to curbs and gutters along Main Street since last week. The work was scheduled for about two weeks.
