Tuesday, November 5, 2019

One-lane traffic allowed now on Main

There has been a change of plans after a number of issues with tractor-trailers and other big trucks using a narrow detours on city side streets while work on Main Street is underway.

This morning a state highway crew began flagging for one-lane traffic through the construction area. 

A contractor has been making improvements to curbs and gutters along Main Street since last week. The work was scheduled for about two weeks.

Posted by at