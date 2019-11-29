Sidewalk project is on go

The City of Marion got some good news about that sidewalk project it had been worried about because of unanticipated higher costs. The Press reported on the issue last week and since then Farmers Bank and Trust Co., has pledged $25,000 toward the project.
The city council met in special session on Monday and approved moving foward with the sidewalk project, which is largely funded by a federal grant. The local match will be about $80,000. With the bank’s contribution, that leaves the city with a $55,000 financial liability at the most, said City Administrator Adam Ledford.
The project will include new, wider and ADA compliant sidewalks from the public library on West Carlisle Street to the bank at the corner of Main Street, then south along Main to West Elm Street, about three and half city blocks.
The federal financial support for this project comes from a Safe Routes to School grant.