Friday, November 15, 2019

Smithland Bridge Work ends Sunday

Work on the Smithland Bridge over the Cumberland River in Livingston County is nearing completion.

Traffic should be back to normal across the bridge – with an 80,000 load limit – starting at 8am on Sunday, if all goes as planned.

The bridge has been closed nightly for about two weeks. During the repair period, it has been completely closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Sunday, the bridge will not reopen until 8am, giving concrete an extra three hours to dry.

Metal plates will remain on the bridge deck through the day Sunday.  A closure Sunday night will allow the plates to be removed, marking an end to the repair project.

The project included the replacement of beams damaged by overweight trucks crossing the structure, says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Posted by at