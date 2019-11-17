Statewide Classifieds

Students, Scouts help celebrate local veterans Crittenden County High School's Veterans Day program drew a large crowd Monday at Rocket Arena. A well-planned program celebrated ve...

School decision to be made Thursday morning Crittenden County School District will be checking road conditions in the predawn hours of Thursday to decide whether a delay or cancellat...

Dining expands at Mulligans Friday Click Image to Enlarge The large dining room at Mulligans Pizzeria & Pub will open this weekend. Located at Marion Golf & Pool...

Largest meth bust in history of Marion More details have emerged about that armed fugitive who was arrested Wednesday sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a random d...