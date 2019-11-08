Take the big one to Outdoor Obsessions

|Click Image to Enlarge
Outdoor Obsessions is ready to preserve your trophy whitetail.
Robert Kirby is has many years of experience in taxidermy, with several types of deer mounts available. He is committed to offering professional services in a timely manner.
Hunters will be greeted with some of coldest temperatures of the fall when season begins Saturday. By the first of next week, we could see temps in the teens and single-digit windchill.
The rife deer season will last 16 days, ending on Sunday, Nov. 24. While hunters are allowed only one buck over the entire deer hunting season, they can harvest as many does as they’d like in Crittenden and Livingston counties, because both are Zone 1 areas.
To check a harvested deer, have a pencil handy to write down your confirmation number, and dial 1-800-CHK-GAME.