Work delayed at Smithland Bridge, but...

Works has been slowed a bit at the Smithland Bridge, but it remains open.
The contractor had planned to remove metal plates from the bridge deck yesterday; however, the plates on the bridge are being taken off today. There will be daytime lane restrictions until about 2 p.m., today.
After 2 p.m., the contractor may have intermittent lane restrictions to allow the loading of equipment at the worksite. Flaggers will attempt to allow timely movement of school bus traffic through the work zone. The contractor anticipates all work will be completed and the work zone removed by about 6 p.m., today, ending the repairs that started Nov. 1.