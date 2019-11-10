You're Invited to Veterans Celebration at School Monday

History and social studies teacher Kim Vince says Crittenden County students will present a "Military Through the Ages" program and exhibit a Missing Man table.
Students are in charge of the event.
All students are being encouraged to dress in patriotic colors. There will be special parking arrangements for school personnel and students. They are to use the gravel lot on the west end of campus or the middle school lot. This will allow for parking by guests.
Livingston Hospital CEO Liz Snodgrass, a military veteran, will be the keynote speaker. Snodgrass was the featured speaker at the recent Kentucky Traveling Vietnam War Memorial opening ceremony and drew great accolades from those attending.
Veterans are encouraged to attend if possible.
The event begins at 9am at Rocket Arena and there will be a reception for veterans following the presentation.