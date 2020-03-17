YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19 Briefing today at Crittenden Courthouse
Jim Tolley, director of public health for the Pennyrile Region, briefed local leaders Tuesday afternoon on the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's coming to Crittenden County," Tolley said. "Don't think it isn't."
The meeting was held at the Crittenden County Courthouse. Listen to the entire one-hour briefing, which includes information and statements from Crittenden Community Hospital CEO Jon Gleason and Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom. The panel also took questions, which might be a little difficult to hear, but each response should be audible.
Click Here to Listen
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 3/17/2020 04:35:00 PM