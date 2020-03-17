Tuesday, March 17, 2020

COVID-19 Briefing today at Crittenden Courthouse

Click Image to Listen

Jim Tolley, director of public health for the Pennyrile Region, briefed local leaders Tuesday afternoon on the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's coming to Crittenden County," Tolley said. "Don't think it isn't."

The meeting was held at the Crittenden County Courthouse. Listen to the entire one-hour briefing, which includes information and statements from Crittenden Community Hospital CEO Jon Gleason and Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom. The panel also took questions, which might be a little difficult to hear, but each response should be audible.

Click Here to Listen


