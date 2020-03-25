YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Farm Bureau available for insurance assistance
To honor Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's request to practice social distancing, Marion's Farm Bureau office is open, but its lobby is not.
As with most businesses in town, office staff remains available to assist customers with any number of insurance needs. Call, email or stop by and a Farm Bureau representative will assist you.
Crittenden Press Online
3/25/2020 01:05:00 PM
