Rarity: Grand jury has no indictments

It was the first time in many years that there were no felony indictments during a month.
Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Wes Hunt said it was merely an anomaly and does not suggest that crime is on decline.
There have been 24 individuals indicted this year by the grand jury over the first four months of 2024. Hunt said those numbers indicate a normal year so far with regard to prosecution of criminal activity.
Regular readers of The Crittenden Press full edition are aware that each month our coverage includes complete accounting of circuit court and grand jury. Every felony case heard in Crittenden County is reported on in your local newspaper.
