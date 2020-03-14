Madisonville Community College adapts for COVID-19

Based upon the recommendation and direction from public health officials and Governor Beshear, Madisonville Community College will move in-person and hybrid classes to online delivery beginning Wednesday, March 18 and ending on Friday, March 27.
Classes will be cancelled on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. On these days, faculty will focus on preparing their online classroom environment. Students can expect emailed instructions on accessing their online instruction. Depending on the program and at the discretion of faculty, some off-campus clinical instruction may occur.
During this 2-week period, one computer lab will remain open on the North Campus in the John H. Gray Building, Rm. 215 and one will remain open on the Muhlenberg Campus in the Shaver Education Center, Rm. 202. Information technology staff will monitor these labs and disinfect equipment regularly. Half of the chairs will be removed from the computer labs to encourage social distancing.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley had this to say about the actions taken, “Our first priority is always the health and safety of our student body and our faculty and staff. The college is being proactive and doing what we can to limit the potential spread of this virus. As this situation continues to evolve, we plan to review operations weekly to make future decisions.”
Please note the following additional items regarding our operation over the next few weeks:
Workforce Solutions training taking place away from campus will continue.
The Assessment Center will remain open but will limit number of people allowed to schedule at any given time. This will allow for social distance between those testing.
Campuses and offices will remain open to assist students as needed.
The health threat will be monitored throughout the 2-week period with the goal of returning to a regular class schedule on Monday, March 30.