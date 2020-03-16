Marion restaurants will continue carryout, delivery

Coronavirus Update: What to expect next Public buildings such as the county courthouse are taking precautions. In Crittenden County, like many other communities around Kentuck...

Crittenden, Livingston announce closure details Crittenden and Livingston county schools will be closed for two weeks, officials announced this afternoon, as a result of the nationwide at...

No more motorcycle road tests in Marion Beginning immediately there will no longer be any road tests conducted in Crittenden County for licensing motorcycle drivers. The decisi...

Machinery auction March 21 Click Image to Enlarge A farm machinery auction will be conducted in Marion March 21. The location is east of Marion on Ky. 654 South. F...