Marion restaurants will continue carryout, delivery

In light of Gov. Andy Beshear's order that all in-person services at restaurants and bars close at 5 p.m. today, most Marion restaurants say they will continue to operate with carryout and delivery.
Gov. Beshear said the state is working closely with restaurant owners and food delivery services to ensure kitchens can safely remain open to continue food delivery and put in place drive-thru and curbside pickup options for restaurants to continue to serve the public.
Local restaurants that have not customarily provided delivery are working toward doing so and some say they are willing to make special arrangements with customers.