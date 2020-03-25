Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Two more individuals meet test profile here

More Crittenden Countians are meeting the threshold for testing, but so far no positive tests have been returned, according to local authorities.

Two more individuals met the testing profile at midweek and have been tested and quarantined.

That brings the total of outstanding tests awaiting results to a half dozen, Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Chuck Hoover said at about noon on Wednesday. 

At least one local test has come back negative.

UPDATE: In nearby counties, COVID-19 has been found. There is one case in Union County and one in Webster County, according to the Evansville TV stations WFIE 14. Read More.


Posted by at