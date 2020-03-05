What's New? Beer in town and Shine on the Horizon

Don't be the last to know what's going on in your community.
The Crittenden Press has all the latest news... Yes, even before Facebook!
This week's newspaper has a story that will affect many people in the area.
First it was legalized alcohol, now big bucks are being exchange for Shine!
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2020
The Crittenden Press