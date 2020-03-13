WKCTC in Paducah closes campus

Coronavirus Update: What to expect next Public buildings such as the county courthouse are taking precautions. In Crittenden County, like many other communities around Kentuck...

Crittenden, Livingston announce closure details Crittenden and Livingston county schools will be closed for two weeks, officials announced this afternoon, as a result of the nationwide at...

Beware of counterfeit money in Marion Marion Police Department has issued a warning to local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash. Police Chief Ray O'Neal...

No more motorcycle road tests in Marion Beginning immediately there will no longer be any road tests conducted in Crittenden County for licensing motorcycle drivers. The decisi...