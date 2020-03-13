WKCTC in Paducah closes campus

In response to COVID-19 concerns, West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah will be moving from in-person classes to remote learning, beginning Monday, school officials announced today.
"Because safety is our number one priority and as a precautionary step, in-person classes will be immediately moved to remote learning," WKCTC President Anton Reece said in a message to students Friday afternoon. "Beginning March 16 and until further notice, students should not report to class."
Remote learning occurs when students and instructors cannot meet in a traditional classroom. Information is typically transmitted via technology such as email, discussion board, videos, audio, etc.
Dr. Reece said WKCTC will not be closed; faculty and staff will be reporting to be able provide online learning and services for students as needed.
For students who do not have online access, the college is working to provide limited online access on our Paducah campus.
Unlike the universities, WKCTC has no students living on campus. Additionally, the technical programs WKCTC offer require access to equipment for hands-on training and skill assessment. Students will be receiving additional information about classes from their instructors.
For updates and current information on how WKCTC is responding to COVID-19, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/covid-19/
