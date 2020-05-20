COVID striking out summer camps

Let's take a trip down to the Church of Christ's West Kentucky Youth Camp tucked away in the forests near Sheridan in rural Crittenden County where the pool and pews are empty this summer due to COVID-19.
Summer youth camps are shelved for 2020, but Hurricane Youth Camp near Tolu has an option for its children. We talked to Kory Cunningham, the evangelist scheduled for Hurricane, about what's he doing to connect with kids in June. And, The Press has the latest from Camp Meeting organizers about whether the 132nd straight Hurricane revival will be held this summer.