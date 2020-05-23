Honoring Crittenden County's Fallen

|Click to Enlarge
We salute all of the men and women who are serving and have served our country. We are grateful for our freedoms and wholeheartedly respect the incredible sacrifices made by those who gave their all. And we remember their families, who also gave so much.
God Bless each of you on this Memorial Day weekend. Be safe and be reminded of those who gave everything so that you can have anything at all.
You can get a copy of this full-page image in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, or CLICK HERE for a full resolution image of the fallen soldiers from World War I through the Cold War.