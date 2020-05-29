It's a Good Thing: Watch for sidewalk demolition

Plans are to replace sidewalks along a portion of South Main and West Carlisle streets. This work will connect a previous Safe Routes to School project on West Gum Street to a new public walkway system that will run all the way to the county library.
There will be about 1,700 feet of new sidewalks built along four city blocks. The estimated project cost is almost $200,000 – most of which will be covered by federal grant money. Farmers Bank and Trust Co., of Marion is also participating in the project, contributing $25,000.
The grant money is being made available through the Transportation Alternatives Program. The city applied for a grant funds way back in 2016 for sidewalk rehabilitation.
The new sidewalk will run along South Main Street from West Elm to West Carlisle, heading down West Carlisle from the Farmers Bank & Trust Co., corner past the library and to the end of the 100 block of West Carlisle at South Weldon.
The West Elm Street leg of the earlier Safe Routes to Schools project was completed several years ago, and included a foot bridge over an unnamed tributary of Crooked Creek – often called Rocket Creek – at the high school campus.
The majority of the new concrete flatwork will be 5 feet wide. About 600 feet will be a 12-foot sidewalk, running past city hall and the Farmers Bank and down to the library. Additionally, overhead lines and utility poles will be removed along the stretch in front of the bank. Utilities will be relocated underground to match a Marion Main Street Project several years ago to bury lines on the east side of Main Street.
Demolition and prep work to begin the new sidewalk project can begin on the first work day of June, according to the contract. However, AT&T will likely be the first on the scene, removing its overhead transmission lines.