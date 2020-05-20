YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Memorial Day Services Cancelled
There are normally events at Shady Grove Cemetery, including a meal, and at Mapleview Cemetery in Marion and the Blackford Veterans Memorial.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the customary wreath will still be placed at Blackford.
In Livingston County, the Burna American Legion Memorial Day program is also cancelled, but it will be displaying its traditional crosses, and also flags to recognize veterans who have passed away in the past year. This is the first time in more than 57 years Burna has not held a Memorial Day service.
