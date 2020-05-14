Plans coming together for Senior Parade

Get your produce in the County Guide Crittenden Countians have always enjoyed having meat, vegetables and fruit that they knew were grown by their neighbors. Now, the Critte...

No new cases reported here Here is an update on COVID-19 testing since March at Crittenden Community Hospital as of today: Tests administered: 80 Positive tests: ...

UPS will bring your child meals Two weeks worth of free meals will be available to Crittenden County students through June 30. Registration is underway for the Meals-to...

Old Pantry building going down A decayed commercial building that hasn’t had a permanent resident in decades will be gone by tomorrow afternoon, says one of its new owne...