Thursday, May 14, 2020
Plans coming together for Senior Parade
It will start at 5 p.m., may last nearly two hours and will include a couple of new wrinkles to perhaps add a touch of traditional feel to an otherwise consolation settlement for the normal pomp of graduation ceremonies.
“We invite our community to come join us in celebrating these seniors,” said Supt. Vince Clark.
The event will start and end on the high school campus. It will wind its way through Marion and make a loop through ... Read the rest of this article in this week's full version of The Crittenden Press, in traditional print form or our e-Edition. Click here to subscribe, starting at just $2.95 a month.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 5/14/2020 02:35:00 AM