Senior Parade, more surprises coming

As Crittenden County High School continues to salute the Class of 2020 with senior spotlights on social media and surprise cap and gown deliveries, filming is well underway in the production of the school’s first ever virtual graduation.
The graduation video will be shared at 7 p.m., on Friday, May 22. A link to the video will be shared with students, parents, and the community on the school’s web site and Facebook page. Prior to the airing of the graduation, a Senior Parade is being planned for seniors and their families. More details will be shared with students and the community soon.
CCHS Principal Amanda Irvan added that more senior surprises are planned for the graduates in the coming days. Additionally, all graduating seniors will receive a DVD of the graduation ceremony, so that all students are able to view the ceremony, regardless of internet access.