THROWBACK THURSDAY

From The Crittenden Press Archives
50 YEARS AGO
Thursday, May 7, 1970
• Suzanne James of Marion was one of 786 students to receive awards at Murray State University's annual Honors Day Program. Mrs. James, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Charles Hulse, was named outstanding senior majoring in English.
• The Crittenden track squad took second place in a Class A WKC Meet. In the winning column were Clark Wheeler in the high jump, Mike Heffington discus and Mike Hamilton in the 440.
• Cochran Hardware was in the process of remodeling their storefront on South Main in Marion.
25 YEARS AGO
Thursday, May 11, 1995
• Alec Pierce, son of Frank and Janet Pierce, was crowned Little Mr. Crittenden County. Ami Beth Tinsley, the daughter of Eddie and Linda Tinsley, was crowned Little Miss Crittenden County.
• Jimmy Croft was selected from a list of four finalists to become Crittenden County's next boys' basketball coach. Croft was a native countian and 1975 graduate of Crittenden County High School.
• Six Crittenden County High School Special Olympics athletes returned victorious from the regional competition. Those competing were Brent Belt, April Cowan, Robert Johnson, Carmen Orr, Jason Price and David Shipman. The team was coached by Heidi Howard and assisted by Katrina Baker and Donna Orr. The team qualified for the state competition at Eastern Kentucky University.
10 YEARS AGO
Thursday, May 6, 2010
• Crittenden County High School senior Tally Nix earned a spot on the Western Kentucky University Cheerleading Squad. Nix was among 50 girls who tried out for the team.
• Salem celebrated its bicentennial with everything from a watermelon eating contest to live music and a parade.
• For what was possibly the first time in more than 25 years, Rocket eighth grade hurler Travis Gilbert became the first pitcher to start a season 4-0 with a satisfying 10-7 win over Fifth District foe Livingston Central.