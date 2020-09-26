Saturday, September 26, 2020

County continues to explore Yoder Road options

In response to a group of citizens raising concerns about the closing of Yoder Road at Crooked Creek, the county has asked a state road engineer to look at ways to improve the low-water creek crossing so that vehicle traffic could still use it. 

The road was closed in June to through traffic at the creek, which is also where the Amish community swinging bridge is located. The gravel creek crossing and plank bridge had become tourist attractions, say those opposed to the closing.

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom told magistrate recently that preliminary indications are that the cost to improve the crossing so that it would be safe and suitable for automobile traffic, according to state standards, would be around $100,000. The judge said the engineer also estimated that maintenance costs could be very high as well.

Magistrate Dan Wood said he has a creek crossing with a similar issue in his district on Frank Hill Road.


