County continues to explore Yoder Road options

The road was closed in June to through traffic at the creek, which is also where the Amish community swinging bridge is located. The gravel creek crossing and plank bridge had become tourist attractions, say those opposed to the closing.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom told magistrate recently that preliminary indications are that the cost to improve the crossing so that it would be safe and suitable for automobile traffic, according to state standards, would be around $100,000. The judge said the engineer also estimated that maintenance costs could be very high as well.
Magistrate Dan Wood said he has a creek crossing with a similar issue in his district on Frank Hill Road.