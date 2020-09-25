COVID UPDATE: Message from School Supt. Vince Clark

Last week, we completed our fourth (and first full) week of school, with victories celebrated by our soccer, volleyball, golf, cross country and football teams. More importantly, however, we were able to educate 70 percent of our students in their classrooms, while engaging 30 percent of our students virtually. During that course of time, our technology and maintenance teams collaborated with our local area fire departments to install Wifi hotspots at Shady Grove, Mattoon, Caldwell Springs and Tolu to engage our remote learners. Our food service team was able to prepare breakfast and lunch meals not only for our in-person learners, but also our virtual learners, with a drive thru pickup at CCES each Monday. In addition, our school nurses, counselors, Mountain Comprehensive Care and FRYSC teams were able to take care of physical, social and emotional needs of our students. Our school resource officer provides a sense of safety and security for our students, while our staff checkstemperatures, and ensures not only quality instruction is occurring, but also that their unique social and emotional needs are being met. Our incredible custodial staff has cleaned and sanitized each of our buildings daily to ensure our students are educated in safe and healthy classrooms.
|Outdoor istance learning on
campus is commonplace.
In closing, we have just begun this journey into the 2020-21 school year, and we are off to a really good start. I know, however, challenges will wax and wane as we continue this unprecedented year. We will continue to collaborate to make decisions that are best for our students and staff, and we continue to ask our parents and community to have patience and flexibility with us as we navigate this public health emergency.
CCES - @CrittendenCoElementary
CCMS - @CrittendenCoMiddleSchool
CCHS - @CrittendenCoHighSchool
District - @crittcoschools
CCES - @crittcoelem
CCMS - @ccmsrockets
CCHS - @crittendencohs
District - @CrittCoSchools
CCHS - @CrittendenCoHS