YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Monday, September 21, 2020
Hurricane Camp Revival this weekend
Hurricane Camp Meeting near Tolu is hosting an abbreviated Camp Meeting Revival this coming weekend, Sept. 25-27.
Evening services are at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s is at 11 a.m.
The traditional revival and youth camp were canceled in June due to COVID-19.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/21/2020 08:23:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home