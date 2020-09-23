OLD TIMERS GAMES Softball & Baseball Sunday at Park

Batting practice right after church around 12:30pm. Game time 2pm. Bats will be provided. There will be baseball for the guys and softball for the gals. This is a fundraising event. Cost is $25 per player. There will be a "hit it off the tee" home run derby on both fields following the game for $5 per player. Light concessions will be available. Please be prepared to meet CDC requirements for COVID-19. Players beyond HS age may participate. There will be some baseball pitching restrictions based on age. You do not have to be a CCHS alumnus or former Rocket player to participate. If you love baseball and softball come support youth sports programs and have fun doing it!