Plans being considered for new high school

Solving overcrowding within the Crittenden County School District starts with a new high school. That was the consensus by members of the Local Planning Committee (LPC) as part of a state-mandated four-year facilities plan.
A new high school is one building block toward solving overcrowding at Crittenden Elementary and replacing the 70-year-old Crittenden County Middle School, long identified as a top priority in the district.
The LPC’s draft proposal is to demolish CCMS, move fifth through eighth grades to the current high school, which will become the middle school, and construct a 15-classroom high school on the north side of Rocket Arena.
According to a review by RBS Design Group, Crittenden County School District has about $10 million...