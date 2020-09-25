PUMPKIN FESTIVAL : Saturday's Schedule

What to expect at Pumpkin Fest
Entertainment, arts and crafts, food, children’s events and more will be featured at Saturday’s annual Pumpkin Festival in downtown Marion.
A car show, 5K event and the unveiling of the Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year are also among plans for the daylong event.
“Because of COVID, it’s going to look a little different,” said Amy Collins, executive director of the Chamber, which organizes the event.
“Due to health guidelines there will be no face painting, pedal tractor pull or bouncy houses,” she added.
The good news is that many of the event’s popular activities will be back, including the local fire department water hose demonstrations that allow children to spray for fun. It will be in the Farmers Bank parking lot behind the bank, next to the library.
Tim Rhodes, a Princeton man pursuing a country music career, will provide live entertainment in town. Dozens of vendors are scheduled for the courthouse lawn. The festival opens at 8 a.m., with a 5K run and walk at Marion-Crittenden County Park. At 9 a.m., the court square vendors will open and at noon will be a ceremony where the Chamber will present all of its annual awards. The ceremony will open with the Boy Scouts and Lacie Duncan presenting the National Anthem.