Schoolsl release fall sports attendance policy

Crittenden County School District and its Athletics Department released the following information this afternoon regarding attendance at fall scholastic sports events.
With the much anticipated arrival of fall sports close at hand, Crittenden County Schools is announcing preliminary procedures regarding attendance and ticketing for its football, volleyball, and soccer programs.
Each sporting venue will be capped at 40 percent capacity, according to Thompson. All tickets must be purchased in advance using an online ticketing system (more information to come), with no sales made at the gate. A set number of tickets will be made available first to athletes’ family members. A block of tickets will then be issued to visiting opponents before opening up the remainder of tickets to the general public.
Because football has only four home games this season, the ticketing process will take place weekly for athletes involved in these contests. For those participating in volleyball and soccer, season tickets forall home games will be released simultaneously, following the same protocol.
“Things will definitely look different this year,” said Thompson, “but we are just thankful for the opportunity for our kids to compete. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and flexibility as we make decisions to protect our student athletes’ health and safety, while allowing them to play the games they love.”
Thompson explained that Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and KHSAA guidelines will be strictly enforced at all sporting events. Those attending must mask the entire time they are at the field or arena (only exceptions are active players on the field and when spectators are eating), have their temperatures checked, and maintain social distancing between families. Additionally, no unnecessary movement is allowed, including children playing in the end zone areas. Children are included in the capacity count, regardless of whether they occupy their own seat or are held, and a ticket must be electronically purchased in advance for every single attendee.
Thompson explained that each county sets its own procedures and that information will be shared when it becomes available regarding away games.