Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Area Death
Rebecca June Walton-Martin, 76, of Marion
died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/11/2017 04:19:00 PM
