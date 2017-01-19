Basketball teams on the road tonight

The Lady Rockets (14-3) face Livingston Central (5-11) in the semifinal round of the All A Classic at University Heights in Hopkinsville. Crittenden beat Ft. Campbell Monday to advance in the tournament and Livingston had a first-round bye. The winner of tonight's game plays in the championship at 4pm Saturday.
The Rockets (6-12, 2-3) are making up a Fifth District game that was snowed out a couple of weeks ago. Crittenden plays at Lyon County (8-8, 3-1) tonight in a JV and Varsity Doubleheader that starts at 6pm.
|Gavin Dickerson has proven himself as
not only a big presence around the basket
but also a prolific 3-point shooter.