Traffic delays likely on I-24 in Livingston

An active milling and paving operation is underway along I-24 eastbound and westbound between the 29 and 33 mile marker as part of a maintenance project to renew the roadway. Heavy traffic through the work zone has resulted in backups of up to 5 miles. Peak delays have been observed 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
To avoid traffic delays in the I-24 work zone, motorists should consider a self-detour along U.S. 62 between I-24 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 and I-24 Calvert City Exit 27 until the milling and paving operation is completed around August 1.
Motorists who travel U.S. 62 between Exit 40 and Exit 27 should be aware of heavier than usual traffic following the alternate route.