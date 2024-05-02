Traffic delays likely on I-24 in Livingston

Fire personnel respond to mobile home blaze Crittenden County volunteer firemen are on the scene of a structure fire at the bottom of Moore Hill on U.S. 60 West. Personnel were alerted...

Matilda musical hitting Fohs stage Click Image to Enlarge Matilda The Musical JR will be performed by a cast of youth April 26-27 and May 3-4 at Fohs Hall. Due to demand for ...

Livingston wins Class A State Title Livingston Central went undefeated, winning six straight games in the All A Classic State Softball Tournmanet last weekend in Owensboro. The...

Pope getting help from old ball buddies It was easy for Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team to select Mark Pope as team captain. “He was the guy who sacrificed it all and di...