Follow Rocket girls in Quarterfinals of state tournament

|Senior Cassidy Moss needs 12 points to become the
Lady Rockets' all-time career scoring leader.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY AT ALL A CLASSIC STATE TOURNAMENT
Today's game starts at 10:30am CST
Crittenden County (17-3) vs. Harlan (17-5)
Three Option to follow the game:
Rocket Basketball Blog: http://cchsrocketbasketball.blogspot.com
- Find photos, statistics, pre-game and post-game articles and interviews with audio and video.
@CrittendePress on Twitter: twitter.com@CrittendenPress
- Follow us on Twitter for live in-game updates with stats, photos and more.
WMJL Radio: 102.7 FM at Game Time
- Local radio station will broadcast game starting just before 10:30am CST tipoff with play-by-play and commentary from Keith Davis and Chris Hardesty.
Today's Coverage
of All A Classic
Presented by