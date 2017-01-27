.

.

Friday, January 27, 2017

Follow Rocket girls in Quarterfinals of state tournament

Senior Cassidy Moss needs 12 points to become the
Lady Rockets' all-time career scoring leader.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY AT ALL A CLASSIC STATE TOURNAMENT
Today's game starts at 10:30am CST
Crittenden County (17-3) vs. Harlan (17-5)

 Three Option to follow the game:
Rocket Basketball Bloghttp://cchsrocketbasketball.blogspot.com
 - Find photos, statistics, pre-game and post-game articles and interviews with audio and video. 

@CrittendePress on Twittertwitter.com@CrittendenPress
 - Follow us on Twitter for live in-game updates with stats, photos and more.


WMJL Radio: 102.7 FM at Game Time

 - Local radio station will broadcast game starting just before 10:30am CST tipoff with play-by-play and commentary from Keith Davis and Chris Hardesty.
