Fort Campbell soldier killed

Gov. Matt Bevin today recognized the sacrifice of a Fort Campbell Soldier, Spc. Isiah L. Booker, of Cibolo, Texas, who died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
According to the Department of Defense, Spc. Booker died on Jan. 7 in Jordan, in a non-combat related incident. Spc. Booker was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Service arrangements for Spc. Booker are not yet complete.
Gov. Bevin will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Spc. Booker on the date of interment, and encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.
Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S. military's operational name for the military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, including both the campaign in Iraq and the campaign in Syria.