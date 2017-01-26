Marion man arrested in Alabama on Livingston warrant

|Levi Brennan Jamie Bryan Andrew Bryan Destiny Millikan
Levi Brennan, 19, is one of at least four individuals suspected of unlawfully entering a home on Evelyn Drive in Salem on Jan. 16 and assaulting the homeowner during an alleged robbery. He was picked up by authorities today in Guntersville, Ala., about 90 miles northeast of Birmingham.
Livingston County Sheriff's Department is investigating the alleged robbery and is working to have Brennan extradited back to Kentucky.
Two other suspects had already been arrested. Destiny Millikan, 18, of Clay was apprehended in Knoxville, Tenn., last weekend and Jamie Bryan, 39, of Hampton was arrested in Livingston County on Tuesday.
Andrew Bryan, 20, of Hampton remains at large. Investigators believe he also is out of state.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Livingston Sheriff's Department at (270) 9328-2196 or state police as 1-800-222-5555.