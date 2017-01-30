YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 30, 2017
Water District hosts special meeting
Crittenden-Livingston Water District will hold a special board of directors meeting at 6pm Tuesday at the office in Salem to discuss ongoing litigation between the district and Ledbetter Water District.
