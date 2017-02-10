Hart, Myers and Moss honored tonight

Several big events are on the schedule tonight as the Rockets and Lady Rockets host St. Mary.
Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the crowning of the 2017 Basketball Homecoming king and queen.
During halftime of the girls' game, the Farmers Bank Marion-Crittenden County Athletics Hall of Fame will induct two Crittenden alumni, Brad Hart and Kyle Myers. Hart is a 2005 graduate of Crittenden County High School and the only player under Coach Al Starnes to play football and graduate from a Division I college. Myers was the driving force behind the Crittenden County boys’ district championship team in 1998. A reception will be held in the Rocket Arena Conference Room.
Immediately following the girls' game, which begins at 6 p.m., there will be a special recognition of senior Cassidy Moss, who on Jan. 30 became the girls' all-time leading scorer, eclipsing a record set in 1978 just a few years after the girls program was established in Crittenden County. That record was held by Jeanne Hinchee, who now resides in Chattanooga, Tenn. Additionally, members of the Lady Rockets' 1,000 Point Club will be honored.
During halftime of the boys' game, the public is invited to a reception for Moss in the Rocket Arena Conference Room. The reception will continue at the conclusion of the boys' game.