Henderson Twin Bridges restrictions start tonight

As a reminder, motorists who plan to cross the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville should be prepared to encounter a southbound daytime lane restriction on weekdays and an around the clock southbound lane restriction on weekends for the next 2-4 weeks.
Starting at 9 p.m. tonight and continuing through the weekend, there will be a southbound lane restriction to allow navigation light installation work. This work zone lane restriction for southbound traffic will remain in place around the clock from 9 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Starting Monday, the contractor plans a southbound lane restriction each Monday through Thursday, for the ongoing navigation light work. This daytime lane restriction for southbound traffic on the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson is expected to be in place weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
This southbound lane restriction on the US 41 Twin Bridges will be in place whenever weather allows for about 2-4 weeks. Once work on the southbound bridge is nearing completion, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will announce a date for the contractor to move the work zone to the northbound bridge on a similar daytime and weekend schedule.
Commuters should consider allowing extra travel time. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
TEM Group is the prime contractor on the $600,864 solar navigation light upgrade project. The target completion date is May 1.
Another contractor is planning to start upgrades on the Henderson end of the southbound bridge approaches in coming weeks. Much of this work to prepare for a coming deck overlay on the southbound bridge can be completed without lane restrictions. s far as possible, the contractor will attempt to work within the work zone for nav light installation.
These projects on the US 41 Twin Bridges that have to be completed before the start of a major rehab planned along the U.S. 41 Corridor. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Indiana Department of Transportation are planning a major 3-year rehabilitation project along the U.S. 41 Corridor between the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges and the Interstate 69 Interchange at the south edge of Evansville starting in May of 2017. This joint project includes a deck overlay driving surface on the southbound bridge. For more information, go to in.gov/indot/3459.htm.
The U.S. 41 Twin Bridges, also known as the Bi-State Viet Nam Gold Star Memorial Bridges, are located at U.S. 41 mile-point 19.649 about a mile south of the Kentucky-Indiana State Line. They carry approximately 40,000 vehicles per day across the Ohio River between Henderson and Evansville.
The northbound bridge was opened to traffic on July 4, 1932. The southbound bridge was opened to traffic on Dec. 16, 1965.