Thursday, February 23, 2017
Lady Rockets capture district crown
Crittenden County beat Lyon County 36-30 to capture the Fifth District Tournament championship at Cadiz.
The girls are 25-7 heading into next week's regional tournament at Hopkins Central. Their 25 wins is a school record.
