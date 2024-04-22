Marion hosts WKY Chamber Alliance Thursday

Those enrolled in the leadership program will tour various locations in both Livingston and Crittenden counties. Buses from Crittenden and Livingston school districts will provide transportation during the visit. An itinerary of the full-day excursion will include stops at Pine Bluff rock quarry south of Salem, Livingston and Crittenden hospitals, Siemens in Marion, James Johnson Airport in Marion, Fohs Hall, Clement Mineral Museum and meals at Mulligan’s and Game Day in Marion.
Government officials, management at those operations and leaders from the Chamber of Commerce and Crittenden County Economic Development Corporation (CCED) will lead discussions about the community.
“We are excited about hosting this event to highlight our community,” said Chris Cook, chairman of the CCEDC and a member of the West Kentucky Chamber Alliance.
Leadership West Kentucky as a regional program seeking to build a network of informed citizens connected across community lines.
Founded in 2008, West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance provides a unified voice for local businesses in the region and to serve as a catalyst for regional leadership and action, bringing together resources for legislative, educational, infrastructure and economic development advocacy.